Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to give 10,000 masks to local businesses today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will distribute 10,000 face masks to local businesses later Thursday morning.
Recently, UniFirst Corporation donated thousands of masks to the Chamber of Commerce to help provide small businesses safety while reopening.
At 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, several business representatives from various industries will meet with the Chamber of Commerce at 1000 S. Polk St. to pick up the masks.
Any small businesses interested in getting masks for their employees will need to call the Chamber of Commerce at (806) 373-7800.
The masks are available while supplies last.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.