Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Shamrock

By Kaitlin Johnson | June 17, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 1:48 PM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Shamrock Tuesday evening.

Around 8:00 p.m., the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot in the upper leg.

She was taken to Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Amarillo and then transferred to a hospital in Lubbock. At this time, she is in stable condition.

Officials arrested two people on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child.

Officials have not yet released the names of the two people who were arrested.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.

