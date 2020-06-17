Showers in the South setting the Stage

An upper level low pressure system is expected to bring rain chances to our area today with a classic dry line situation. We’re looking at late afternoon right now for the timing on any storms today, mainly focused on the southern portions of the area. Showers for Thursday will likely be more to the north and north east, while Friday stands our best chance for widespread rain. That being said, our temperatures are looking really nice for the next few days as we’re not anticipating getting out of the 80s for the next few days.