See view from the 10th floor apartments coming to the FirstBank Southwest Tower

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The tallest building from Dallas to Denver is hoping to open its doors to residents for the first time since it opened in 1971.
The 31-story FirstBank Southwest building is a staple in the community. Throughout the years, the name of the tower has changed, but the magnitude remains the same.
The building has been home for businesses like Excel Energy and West Texas A&M University.
Once the students packed their backpacks and Excel Energy decided to move out, the building was at a low capacity.
“At that time, we had a large vacancy in the building,” said Aaron Emerson, leasing agent for the FirstBank Southwest Tower. “The building was about 45 percent occupied and just trying to get creative and, gosh, how do we lease that space up?”
At that point, the owner and broker had thought of apartments, but due to the logistics decided to change their leasing strategy to companies that needed smaller spaces, which resulted in the current capacity of 85 percent.
As a center piece in Amarillo, the tower is revitalizing along with downtown, and the plan is to get to 99 percent capacity.
The answer - apartments.
“This was the perfect time for it to happen,” said Emerson. “If not now, when?”
The plan is for the 10th and 11th floor to have 14 units open to residents.
The units would vary from 1,000 to 1,500 square-feet with rent costing from $1,500 to $2,300.
As for downtown Amarillo, this is a key component of the revitalization plan they created about 15 years ago.
“We achieved so many of our goals,” said Beth Duke, executive director at Center City of Amarillo. “The downtown convention hotel, outdoor venue with Sod Poodles, downtown dining district, but now we are concentrating on getting more people living downtown so we can concentrate on being a 24/7 neighborhood.”
The project on Tyler Street is still waiting for the green light from the Amarillo City Council, which will be voting on Monday, June 22.
The last seal of approval will be left to the owner of the building.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.