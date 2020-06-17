‘Our behavior affects our spread': City officials anticipate move to COVID-19 Status Level Yellow soon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With COVID-19 cases plateauing in Amarillo, city officials are anticipating to move the COVID-19 Status to Level Yellow in the next couple of weeks.
However, they are reminding the community that everyone’s behavior has a direct impact on that.
“Our behavior towards it affects our spread, our spread affects our hospitals and our hospitals are what save lives,” said City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said.
City Manager Jared Miller said the key to moving Amarillo to a Level Yellow Status is to have a continued decline in the number of cases.
Mayor Nelson said while there are many factors still left unknown about the coronavirus, health officials have learned some ways for the community to fight the spread of the virus.
“The choices you and I make of social distancing, about not getting too close to other people... those are the things that keep our hospitals where they need to protect,” Mayor Nelson said. “I’m asking you to go back wisely.”
City of Amarillo Department of Public Health Director Casie Stoughton echoed Mayor Nelson and added officials are currently maintaining the plateau of cases in Amarillo.
Starting this week, the COVID-19 report cards will only be provided Mondays through Fridays with no updates provided on the weekends.
As Amarillo continues to adjust to the new normal, Miller is reminding the community that Amarillo is in phase three of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state.
Stoughton said nursing home testing in Amarillo is also wrapping up. Out of the 14 nursing homes that tested positive for the virus, 12 tested positive.
Of the 2,301 tests that were conducted, 93 percent tested negative, 6.4 percent tested positive and six percent tests are still pending.
Assisted living and group homes are undergoing testing at this time.
As of now, about 1,008 tests have been conducted with 97 percent testing negative, 2.7 testing positive and 0.3 percent tests still pending.
There are no additional test results from the JBS meatpacking plant in Moore County.
Amarillo hospitals are also continuing to have promising COVID-19 trends in their facilities.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Weis said there are seven patients with two in the ICU and none on ventilators.
BSA Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Lamanteer said the hospital has 12 COVID-patients with seven in the ICU, one in the pediatric wing and five on ventilators.
Amarillo VA Health Care System Active Director Dr. Rodney Gonzalez said there are no COVID-patients in the facility.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said a dexamethason, a steroid shown to improve COVID-19 survival rates, will also be used to treat COVID-patients along with remdesivir and convalescent plasma donations.
BSA and Northwest Texas Healthcare are continuing on their way to normalcy as they relax visitation restrictions and conduct more surgical procedures.
The Amarillo VA is looking to reopen face-to-face appointments on July 6.
To schedule an appointment, call (806) 355-9703 and select option two.
There are 5,247 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 42
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 41
- Deaf Smith County: 222
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 111
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 21
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 45
- Lipscomb County: 7
- Moore County: 873
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 120
- Potter County: 2,798
- Randall County: 763
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 23
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,764 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 29
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 132
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 92
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 28
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 38
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 47
- Potter County: 1272
- Randall County: 445
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 21
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 85 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 14
- Gray County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 37
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,006 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 975
There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 913
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 151 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 89
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 53
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
