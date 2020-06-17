4ore! Golf confirms 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

4ORE! Golf is aware that three of our team members have recently tested positive for COVID-19. None of these cases originated at 4ORE and none of the cases have common tracing exposures back to 4ORE. Each employee who has tested positive has been self-isolated in accordance with CDC guidelines and City of Lubbock Health Department procedures, and they will not be allowed to return to work until the end of the 14-day self-quarantine period. We have been in contact with the City of Lubbock Health Department and are following all guidelines and recommendations from them.