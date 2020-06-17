3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Curry County

By Madison Carson | June 17, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 4:56 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Health officials have confirmed 138 new COVID-19 cases across the state today with three of those being in Curry County.

As of June 17, 92 Curry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

No other details about these patients were released.

There are 154 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 92
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 53
  • Union County: 5

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay: 1

There are 5,286 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 48
  • Childress County: 6
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 41
  • Deaf Smith County: 224
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 111
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 23
  • Hartley County: 14
  • Hemphill County: 2
  • Hutchinson County: 47
  • Lipscomb County: 9
  • Moore County: 872
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 53
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 132
  • Potter County: 2,811
  • Randall County: 769
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 23
  • Wheeler County: 16

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,011 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 5
  • Castro County: 31
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Dallam County: 27
  • Deaf Smith County: 155
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 92
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hartley County: 11
  • Hansford County: 16
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 39
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 519
  • Ochiltree County: 45
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 52
  • Potter County: 1409
  • Randall County: 499
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 26
  • Swisher County: 20
  • Wheeler County: 15

There have also been 88 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 16
  • Gray County: 3
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 14
  • Potter County: 38
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,006 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 30
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 975

There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 24
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 913

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

