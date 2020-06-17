3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Health officials have confirmed 138 new COVID-19 cases across the state today with three of those being in Curry County.
As of June 17, 92 Curry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
No other details about these patients were released.
There are 154 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 92
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 53
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
There are 5,286 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 48
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 41
- Deaf Smith County: 224
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 111
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 23
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 47
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 872
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 132
- Potter County: 2,811
- Randall County: 769
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 23
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,011 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 31
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 155
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 92
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 16
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 39
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 45
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 52
- Potter County: 1409
- Randall County: 499
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 26
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 88 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 38
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,006 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 975
There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 913
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
