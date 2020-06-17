NewsChannel 10 joining #AmarilloIsOpen campaign providing $500,000 additional value to local businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council recently approved AEDC’s request to adjust their marketing budget in order to provide $1,000,000 in assistance to local businesses who meet certain criteria.
KFDA, in partnership with the AEDC initiative, is providing $500,000 additional value to the 200 businesses selected and who choose to utilize a portion of those dollars for advertising.
“Amarillo Is Open is a $5,000 marketing fund per business, so there will be 200 small businesses we would be able to help. As the applications are submitted, we will select 200 recipients. They will make five social media posts that include they’re partnering with us on #AmarilloIsOpen, have a poster in their window and have a sign, all of which we’re going to provide for the business. Having KFDA join us to increase the total value of the incentive is a plus,” said Kevin Carter, president of Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
KFDA General Manager Brent McClure said “As a local business advocate, it is only natural we partner with the AEDC and provide the additional value to support local businesses who are selected to receive this incentive. Businesses who choose to use a portion of the incentive for advertising will receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $2,500 each and receive $500 in free ad production. Three months ago, we created a Go Local initiative to help local businesses with a free listing on NewsChannel10.com. To date, more than 210 have listed their businesses and information. #AmarilloIsOpen is one more way we can assist local businesses regain the momentum lost by this unprecedented setback.”
AEDC requires that the business are locally owned, to have been open on January 1, 2020. If a franchise is locally-owned and has fewer than 50 employees, unless it’s a restaurant, they too are eligible to apply.
