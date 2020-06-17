NewsChannel 10 joining #AmarilloIsOpen campaign providing $500,000 additional value to local businesses

KFDA General Manager Brent McClure said “As a local business advocate, it is only natural we partner with the AEDC and provide the additional value to support local businesses who are selected to receive this incentive. Businesses who choose to use a portion of the incentive for advertising will receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $2,500 each and receive $500 in free ad production. Three months ago, we created a Go Local initiative to help local businesses with a free listing on NewsChannel10.com. To date, more than 210 have listed their businesses and information. #AmarilloIsOpen is one more way we can assist local businesses regain the momentum lost by this unprecedented setback.”