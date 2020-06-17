FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong winds, hail across area Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NewsChannel 10 First Alert weather team is tracking some strong thunderstorms across the area this Friday.
We are tracking a frontal system expected to arrive Friday, June 19, which should bring the heat down a bit.
The front may interact with some moisture and upper level energy, however, to generate some scattered heavy thunderstorms.
There is some potential for a few storms to generate hail and strong winds along with dangerous lightning.
The timing and most favored areas for heavy weather will become more apparent as the system nears, so viewers are encouraged to stay tuned in for updates as this potential First Alert situation evolves.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.