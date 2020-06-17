We are transitioning into a more active weather pattern. Low level moisture has moved into our area and will combine with some daytime heating to generate a few scattered storms starting late this afternoon. Storm chances then shift into the eastern Panhandle tomorrow, but a cold front will set off another round of rain for much of the region late tomorrow night into Friday. Temperatures will also cool from near 90 tomorrow into the 70s on Friday.
Doppler Dave Expects To Track Storms
KFDA Afternoon Weather Forecast 6/17