APD Police Chief addresses video of arrest posted to social media

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department’s Chief Martin Birkenfield is addressing the video circulating social media of an Amarillo arrest.
On June 17, at around 12:43 p.m., an Amarillo police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 10th Avenue and North Tyler Street.
As the officer approached the car, the driver fled. The officer began to pursue the car, but the driver sped through several stop signs.
To decrease the hazard to the public, the officer discontinued pursuing the car. A vehicle registration check led officers to a home on N. Hayes Street where the same driver was found getting out of the car.
The driver was identified a 57-year-old female. When officers attempted to arrest her for evading arrest, she was immediately uncooperative and refused to be handcuffed.
According to APD, the officers used physical force to take her to the ground as she continued to resist arrest. At one point, she struck one of the officers in the face.
Officers were able to get handcuffs on the suspect and kept her restrained on the ground for approximately two and a half minutes as she continued to struggle.
APD says the officers called for an ambulance to evaluate the woman for injuries. She was placed in an upright position but refused to walk to a patrol car and was eventually carried by the officers.
The woman calmed down once she was in the car and was evaluated by paramedics.
She was booked into the Potter County Jail for the felony of evading in a motor vehicle. She was also charged with resisting arrest.
APD says the suspect and the officers did not receive any significant injury during this arrest.
