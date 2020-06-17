Amusement, water parks prepare for safe reopening amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After having lost nearly half of their open season due to COVID-19, the staff at Wonderland Amusement Park is planning to officially reopen to the public this Friday.
“COVID-19 kept us from opening,” Controller of Wonderland Amusement Park Rebecca Parker said. “We were supposed to open the first of April, and now it’s mid June. We were at a Stay-at-Home order, so all the men had to stay home too for a couple weeks like everybody else.”
Parker says, although they are thrilled to be reopening to the public, safety will be their top priority in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“All of our employees are going to be wearing masks, hopefully someone will come out and say we don’t have to do that in 90 degree weather, but everybody’s going to be wearing a mask. All food service people are going to be wearing the mask and gloves,” Parker said. “We’re going to have six feet social distancing and ride queue lines and concession queue lines all around the park.”
Canyon Aqua Park has recently just opened, and they have implemented new park procedures to keep their guests safe.
“We had to do a lot of different procedures and protocols to deal with COVID-19,” Manager of Canyon Aqua Park Andrew Neighbors said. “We’re doing disinfecting on a regular basis, and we’ve operated at a different time now. We’re open from 12:00 to 3:00 and then 4:00 to 7:00, and we have a disinfecting hour between session.”
He says they are also practicing social distancing throughout the park which consists of limiting the number of guests who can enter the park at once.
“What helped us do that is just taking our capacity down, so we’re operating at a limited capacity. There’s not as many people in the park, and that’s really the best thing, you know. We have signs on the ground, like at the concession stand, with six feet apart, and our lounges are placed six feet apart,” Neighbors said.
Parker says Wonderland took a large economic hit while being closed during the first half of the season, and they encourage guests to come out to support the amusement park as they fight to remain open following this year.
