AMA-CON 2020 canceled, organizers to make 2021 ‘bigger and better’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s original pop culture convention AMA-CON has been canceled this year.
However, organizers say they are focusing on making AMA-CON 2021 bigger and better than ever.
The event, originally scheduled for the first weekend of August, has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
“We have been in ‘fingers crossed!' mode about AMA-CON for the last few months,” said Stacy Clopton Yates, with the Amarillo Public Library. “We’ve consulted with public health experts, and our partners at the Amarillo Civic Center did a great deal of research to help us to try to find a way to have the con safely. Unfortunately, when we look at the steps we would have to take to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, it is clear that it would not be the con that our vendors and participants have come to know and love.”
Some of the steps that would have been necessary in order to have AMA-CON 2020 would be:
- Hiring monitors to patrol the con and enforce social distancing
- Counting people as they enter a room and turning people away as the room reaches capacity
- Limiting attendance at Cosplay contests and panels because of reduced seating
Organizers also said they had to face the real possibility of an increase of COVID-19 cases forcing a cancellation.
“By then our vendors would have made hotel reservations and purchased stock for their booths. Cancelling a week or two before the con would be an even greater inconvenience to our participants,” said Yates. “We also have to consider that AMA-CON attracts particpants from outside our region, possibly placing the health of our community at risk should people travel to Amarillo from areas with a high number of active coronavirus cases. The last thing we want is for someone to get sick because they attended AMA-CON.”
AMA-CON 2021 will take place July 31 and August 1 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.