AMA-CON 2020 canceled, organizers to make 2021 ‘bigger and better’

“We have been in ‘fingers crossed!' mode about AMA-CON for the last few months,” said Stacy Clopton Yates, with the Amarillo Public Library. “We’ve consulted with public health experts, and our partners at the Amarillo Civic Center did a great deal of research to help us to try to find a way to have the con safely. Unfortunately, when we look at the steps we would have to take to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, it is clear that it would not be the con that our vendors and participants have come to know and love.”