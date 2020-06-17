2 additional fatalities, 2 new COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County

By Madison Carson | June 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 3:00 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths and two new positive COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County this afternoon.

As of June 17, 224 Deaf Smith County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with a total of 16 deaths and 155 recoveries.

No other details about these patients were released.

There are 5,266 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 42
  • Childress County: 6
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 41
  • Deaf Smith County: 224
  • Donley County: 28
  • Gray County: 111
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 21
  • Hartley County: 14
  • Hemphill County: 2
  • Hutchinson County: 45
  • Lipscomb County: 7
  • Moore County: 873
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 53
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 120
  • Potter County: 2,811
  • Randall County: 769
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 23
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,978 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 5
  • Castro County: 29
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Dallam County: 27
  • Deaf Smith County: 155
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 92
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hartley County: 11
  • Hansford County: 15
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 28
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 519
  • Ochiltree County: 38
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 47
  • Potter County: 1409
  • Randall County: 499
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 21
  • Swisher County: 20
  • Wheeler County: 15

There have also been 86 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 16
  • Gray County: 3
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 14
  • Potter County: 38
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,006 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 30
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 975

There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 24
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 913

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 151 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 89
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 53
  • Union County: 5

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay: 1

