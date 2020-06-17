10 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Dallam County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 10 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dallam County.
According to Dalhart OEM, there are now 65 positive cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
There are 25 active cases, 38 recoveries and two deaths.
One person is hospitalized in Dallam County with COVID-19.
There are 5,276 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 42
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 51
- Deaf Smith County: 224
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 111
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 21
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 45
- Lipscomb County: 7
- Moore County: 873
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 120
- Potter County: 2,811
- Randall County: 769
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 23
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,978 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 29
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 155
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 92
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 28
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 38
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 47
- Potter County: 1409
- Randall County: 499
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 21
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 86 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 38
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,006 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 975
There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 913
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 151 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 89
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 53
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
