Texas Rose Steakhouse coming to Canyon this year

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Rose Steakhouse has chosen to open their third location in Canyon later this year.
Texas Rose currently has two locations open, one in Borger and one in Pampa that have proven over 20 years of success.
Texas Rose is owned and operated under Tanjaco along with Shane Dyer and sons who have been in the restaurant business for over 50 years.
Canyon City commissioners voted yesterday to pay more than $300,000 to open the restaurant.
The new restaurant will be in the former Buffalo’s location located at 2811 4th Avenue. The property has been vacant for approximately three years.
Opening of the Texas Rose restaurant will create 35 to 45 new jobs for Canyon residents.
