Texas A&M Forest Service assisting with estimated 200 acre grass fire south of Boys Ranch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance with an estimated 200 acre grass fire south of Boys Ranch.
According to Potter County Fire Rescue, they have several trucks on scene assisting the Forest Service, Channing Fire Department, Boys Ranch Fire Department and Vega Fire Department.
The Lit Fire is located near County Road W and Ranch to Market 385 in Oldham County.
Officials are asking that you avoid the area if possible due to heavy smoke as crews work to contain the fire.
Texas A&M Forest Service says the Lit Fire is zero percent contained at this time.
