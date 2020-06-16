Routine Tuesday, Looking ahead to Rain

Our Tuesday is shaping up to be pretty routine today with temperatures in the 90s and winds out of the south to south west at about 15 miles an hour. But we’re tracking a shifting pattern that will be pulling more much needed moisture into our area, the higher dew points will be meeting a dryline situation from the west, giving us chances of rain and isolated storms across the area for the next three nights, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that. The rain will be much needed as we’re looking at critical fire danger in the northwest today.