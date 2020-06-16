Potter, Randall County courtrooms to move forward with in-person hearings after facing restrictions due to pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both Potter and Randall County District Courts say they saw a substantial impact on their daily operations resulting from COVID-19, which included cancelling most in-person court hearings.
“All of the participants in the process, whether it be the prosecutors, the defense lawyers, the judges, they’re all used to having things in person. The testimonies live, all of the participants, they are present in the courtroom, and when that suddenly became unavailable because of COVID-19, it caused everyone to sort of scramble," Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley said.
Brumley says they have only been allowed to have essential in-person hearings, but starting July 1, Potter County will be allowing non-essential in-person hearings. Because of the continued severity of COVID-19, they are planning to continue as many virtual hearings as possible.
“Some of those hearings can begin on July 1 only if the court feels like they can safely be conducted. Even then, we’re told we need to do as much as possible remotely. We will continue operating as we are," Brumley said.
Both Potter and Randall County are still operating without juries, but Randall County District Courts did not suspend the duties of their Grand Jury, which still meets regularly while practicing social distancing.
“The Grand Jury still continued to meet just like they always have," Randall County District Clerk Joel Forbis said. "They did move it to a different room. They moved it to a larger courtroom, so that they could be more spread out to accommodate to social distancing, and they’re still working that way even now.”
Forbis says the OCA has set a guideline for August 1 to resume jury trials, and he says Randall County is still sorting out the details for a safe way to resume that courtroom operation.
“Last actual jury trial we had was in February, and we had some scheduled every month, but they were cancelled beginning in March. Right now they haven’t been reset yet," Forbis said. "The guidelines from the OCA have set for August 1 date for people to start looking to bringing in juries, and we’re still working out the details on that.”
