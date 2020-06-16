Owens Corning announces temporary layoffs in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Owens Corning Amarillo Facility has announced temporary layoffs due to a previously planned furnace rebuild and the impacts of the coronavirus.
The company said employees will be furloughed for around nine months, and production is scheduled to resume around May 2021.
It is anticipated the layoffs will impact around 205 employees.
The company provided a written notice to employees in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act on June 11.
The layoffs are anticipated to begin on August 5, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.