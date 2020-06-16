107 new recoveries, 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases and one more death in Amarillo.
The Tuesday, June 16 Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card shows there are nine new cases in Potter County and five new cases in Randall County.
This brings Potter County total cases to 2,798 and Randall County total cases to 763.
The total number of cases in both counties is 3,561.
There are now 1,489 active cases in Potter County and 311 active cases in Randall County.
There is one more death in Potter County, bringing the total to 37 deaths.
Potter County has 79 new recoveries, bringing the total to 1,272 and Randall County has 28 new recoveries, bringing the total to 445.
There are 5,245 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 42
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 41
- Deaf Smith County: 222
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 111
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 21
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 45
- Lipscomb County: 7
- Moore County: 873
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 120
- Potter County: 2,798
- Randall County: 763
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,758 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 29
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 132
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 90
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 28
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 38
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 47
- Potter County: 1272
- Randall County: 445
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 21
- Swisher County: 16
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 85 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 14
- Gray County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 37
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,006 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 975
There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 913
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 145 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 83
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 53
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.