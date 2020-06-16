Food drive set to benefit High Plains Food Bank this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A food drive will benefit the High Plains Food Bank this Friday.
The “Alpha Amarillo-thon Cash & Cans Food Drive” is set for June 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the east side of Alpha Media Amarillo studios, located at 3505 Olsen Blvd.
Four on-air personalities from Amarillo stations, 97.9 KGNC-FM, 100.9 The Eagle, WE 102.9, and NewsTalk 710 KGNC-AM, will be geared up in masks and gloves to receive cash and non-perishable food donations.
The food drive was set up because the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on HPFB.
Every dollar donated provides five meals for friends and neighbors.
Individuals will be able to stay in their cars while donating during the food drive.
