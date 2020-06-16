Documents reveal former RDAG CFO took $527,000 in inflated commissions

Reagor Dykes Auto Group (RDAG) is hereby submitting an insurance claim under the Travelers Crime policy in the amount of $527,076.81. The claim is based on the over payment of Managers Commissions to Mr. Shane A. Smith during the calendar year 2017. Mr. Smith knowingly and willingly recorded bogus accounting entries on the official accounts of the company in order to substantially increase the reported net profits of the company and thereby increase his personal income through his official Managers Commission compensation package. The amount of the overpayment is $527,076.81.