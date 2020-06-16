City of Amarillo discusses financial relief options for business reopenings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There may be more help on the way for Amarillo businesses according to reports at the City Council meeting today.
Director of Planning and Development Services Andrew Freeman told the Council about $500,000 federal dollars will be available for grants to reimburse businesses for reopening expenses after the pandemic shutdown.
Things like signs, plexiglass barriers and personal protection equipment might be covered.
Director of Community Development Julianna Kitten spoke on another grant plan for about $270,000 dollars for small businesses that have owners or employees that have low to moderate incomes.
The council will consider taking action at a later meeting.
