Amarillo’s Wonderland Amusement Park reopening this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To kick off its 69th season, the Wonderland Amusement Park is opening this Friday.
The fun will officially begin at 5:00 p.m. on June 19 at Wonderland, located at 2601 Dumas Dr.
Due to the coronavirus, Wonderland will do things a little differently this season to ensure the safety of everyone.
All employees will wear face masks and are undergoing temperature checks at the start of their shifts.
Any employees with high temperatures will be sent home.
Employees who handle food and drinks will wear gloves during their shifts.
The park will have “clean teams” around the park in order to focus on sanitizing and wiping down high-touch areas.
Wonderland will also have enhanced social distancing measures, including outdoor seating and six feet apart in lines.
Customer service booths, concession stands, kiosks and gaming locations will have hand sanitizer stations for guests.
While employees are following health and safety guidelines, guests are asked to practice social distancing, sanitize frequently, ask supervisors for help, wear face masks and to stay at home when sick.
