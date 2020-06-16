Amarillo Public Library issues statement in support of Black Lives Matter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library and Friends of the Amarillo Public Library issued a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
On the library’s website, the statement says “Amarillo Public Library and Friends of the Amarillo Public Library stand with libraries all over the country to condemn violence and racism and to express solidarity with black people and all people of color.”
The website also links to statements from the American Library Association and Texas Library Association.
Amarillo Public Library says the protests since the death of George Floyd have led to a marked increase in reading anti-racist books.
Some books have been checked out and are on multiple holds, and there has been a difficulty across the country to obtain print copies of these books.
With support from the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library, Amarillo Public Library will increase the collection of downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, as well as adding to the DVD collection.
You can view a selection of anti-racist resources here.
