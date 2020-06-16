Amarillo police arrest woman for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested a woman for the murder of a man found dead at Southeast Park in December 2019.
Police have arrested 47-year-old Mollie Franklin Williams, AKA Kristina Williams, on a warrant for the murder of 30-year-old Richard Garza.
In December, officers were called to Southeast Park on a welfare check. The caller told police a man was slumped over behind the wheel of a car.
When officers arrived, they found Garza dead from gunshot wounds.
The United State Marshal Service Task Force and the Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit arrested Williams today.
She has been booked into the Randall County Jail.
