Amarillo community to celebrate diverse cultures with virtual event this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is coming together to celebrate diverse cultures in Amarillo with a virtual event this weekend.
In honor of World Refugee Day, fifteen churches, arts organizations and community partners collaborated for the Panhandle Refugee Celebration.
The video will feature interviews with refugee leaders, a presentation by the Amarillo Museum of Art, discussions with representatives from Catholic Charities and Refugee Services of Texas, remarks from Mayor Ginger Nelson and performances by Amarillo Symphony musicians.
The event was initially going to be live, but it was adapted into a digital format due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The celebration will be on Panhandle PBS at 2:00 p.m. and on Facebook at 7:00 p.m. this Saturday, June 20.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.