TCL announces team managers for Amarillo squads

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Collegiate League (TCL) announced today the appointment of various managers to the different ball clubs of the 2020 TCL season.
For one month of baseball action in Amarillo, the Sod Dogs will be coaches by former Houston Astros infielder Jimmy Johnson, as the Sod Squad will be managed by Brett Wellman, the son of current Sod Poodles Manager Phillip Wellman.
Wellman, 28, played three seasons in the Toronto Blue Jays organization as a catcher after playing college ball for two years at the baseball powerhouse of Auburn University. After finishing out his playing days, Wellman went on to serve as a coach in the Chattanooga Lookouts organization.
Meanwhile across the diamond for the Sod Dogs, Johnson, a 72-year old baseball veteran from various levels of the game, will take on the managerial responsibilities in the North Division.
Johnson played ball for the Houston Astros as an infielder from 1969-76, spending further time in the organization as a MiLB manager from 1977-82 and during the 1984 season. He then went on to coach in the New York Yankees organization and then manage minor league teams in the Los Angeles Dodgers while coaching in the Colorado Rockies organization.
The Sod Squad will open the 2020 season with a three-game series at HODGETOWN against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas while the Sod Dogs start their season on the road.
