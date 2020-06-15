Randall County Sheriff’s Office uses new technology to help keep school kids safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is not the first to receive a 3D scanner in the Panhandle, but they are the first to use it to help prepare schools for a disaster.
3D scanners are special cameras which give you a 3D blueprint of a room.
Deputies are able to use this technology at crime scenes to better document precisely where evidence was, or in a court room to give a real life picture of what happened.
The RCSO received the funding for this technology through a grant under one condition.
“The trade off is, we agreed to scan schools for preparedness for any type of disaster," said Sergeant Colby Doak with the RCSO. “It could be a fire, tornado, mass casualty shooting, anything like that just to help the schools prepare to help them have a better response for them, and for us as well.”
The scanner has been used on a few crime scenes so far, and deputies are now starting to scan schools and buildings.
“We are trying to get all of Canyon ISD scanned,” said Sergeant Doak. “They have a total of 17 schools, and so we are working on the first one. We’re trying to get them planned out. We’re learning as we go here, on how much time it takes to scan. So we are hoping to get them all scanned this summer.”
After they complete Canyon ISD, they will be opening the service up to the rest of the Panhandle.
“This is a really big benefit for the sheriff’s office and for the community as a whole," said Sergeant hank Blanchard, the public information officer for the RCSO. “Because what it does is it helps us to better prepare everybody who may respond whether it is fire, EMS, the school district personnel, law enforcement. Anybody [who] is going to respond to any kind of emergency situation.”
Faro is the company that designs the 3D scanner.
The developers saw how the RCSO was using it to scan schools and loved the idea.
“They are helping us process the scans and register, because there is a lot outside of scanning it that we have to fill out on the computer," said Sergeant Doak. “So they’re helping us as well, and they are also looking at maybe getting involved in helping us get more scanners to help get it done, on top of maybe testing out some new products they might have.”
This technology can also be used to take more precise measurements of a room.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.