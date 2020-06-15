P.E.T.S. Clinic set to reopen on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After more than two months of their doors being shut, P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo is reopening today.
The clinic has rescheduled nearly 1,000 surgeries.
Many protocols have changed in an effort to keep pet owners and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pet owners will need to set up appointments for any services, and can do so online here or by calling (806) 680-7049.
Guests will need to wear face masks when communicating face-to-face with staff.
