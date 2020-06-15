3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Curry County, 1 death confirmed in Roosevelt County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Curry County.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 83.
One person has died due to COVID-19 related complications in Roosevelt County.
According to the New Mexico Department of Health, the death was a woman in her 60′s from Roosevelt County. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 440.
One case previously reported in Curry County has been identified as a duplicate.
New Mexico now has had a total of 9,845 positive tests for the coronavirus.
There are 145 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 83
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 53
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
There are 5,231 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 42
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 41
- Deaf Smith County: 222
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 111
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 21
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 45
- Lipscomb County: 7
- Moore County: 873
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 120
- Potter County: 2,789
- Randall County: 758
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,651 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 29
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 132
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 90
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 28
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 38
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 47
- Potter County: 1193
- Randall County: 417
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 21
- Swisher County: 16
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 84 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 14
- Gray County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 36
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,006 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 975
There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 913
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
