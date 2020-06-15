Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after Amarillo police find over $28,000 worth of meth in his car

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man faces charges after Amarillo police say they found $28,000 worth of meth and a handgun in his car.
On June 9, an Amarillo Police Department officer on patrol near North Houston Street and Northeast 7th Avenue saw a person slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car.
According to a criminal complaint, Roberto Santiago Macias Jr. was identified as the person in the car.
The complaint says the officer opened the door to check on Macias.
The officer says there were prescription pills and a substance believed to be marijuana inside the car. The complaint also says a handgun was inside the door pocket of the driver’s side of the car and an empty handgun magazine was in his lap.
The complaint says there was a total weight of 286.6 grams of meth in the car.
Street value estimates indicate the drugs were worth around $28,600.
During an interview with police, Macias admitted to possessing the gun even though he was a felon who could not lawfully possess a firearm.
He told police the meth inside the car had been left by a friend.
He was taken to the Randall County Detention Center and booked for federal narcotics and weapon violations.
He was also found to have an active State of Texas parole warrant with an original charge of aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle as well as an outstanding federal warrant for possession of a weapon.
On June 12, Macias declined a hearing to decide if he should be held without bond.
