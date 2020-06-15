Big Spring DPS Trooper retires after prostitution arrest in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a State Trooper was arrested in Lubbock and charged with prostitution on June 3, 2020.
Kenneth Reed Jr., 51, of Big Spring was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department and charged with online solicitation of prostitution.
He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on June 3 and was released after posting a $750 bond on June 4.
Reed was immediately suspended after his arrest and has since retired. He is no longer employed with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.