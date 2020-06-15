Amarillo Sod Poodles to host Father’s Day catch on the field event this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles is hosting a Father’s Day catch on the field event this Sunday at Hodgetown.
The event, presented by ACME Brick, Tile & Stone, costs $25 and includes a tailgate-style lunch, photos and opportunities to have special messages on the videoboard.
Guests can attend the 90 minute sessions of catching on the filed and lunch at the ballpark at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.
Lunch will include either a hamburger, hotdog or pulled pork sandwich with sides of chips, baked beans, potato salad and a drink.
To attend, participants must purchase a minimum of two tickets.
For parties of seven and up, guests will need to call the box office at (806) 803-9547 for group ticketing.
Space is extremely limited in each session and guests will need to bring their own balls and gloves.
Guests can also buy Sod Poodles baseballs at the team store.
During the special event, social distancing protocols will still be in effect.
Guests will need to enter Hodgetown from the left-field gates next to the team store.
