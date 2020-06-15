Amarillo man trying to rebuild after losing everything in house fire last week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is trying to rebuild after losing everything in a house fire last week.
Dale Tyra was devastated to come home and find a fire had destroyed his home and all of his belongings last week.
“I woke up one morning and went to work, and before I got to work, I didn’t have nothing to work with no more, everything I owned was in there and burned up, and I don’t have anywhere to live, I’ve spent everything I’ve got on remodeling the inside of it," said Tyra.
Tyra says he was remodeling his home, and he was working towards qualifying for insurance before the fire. The only step left was putting on a new roof before his home burned down.
Although he doesn’t know exactly how he plans to rebuild, he is thankful that he has a community supporting hom.
“I really don’t have a complete plan, I’m just going day by day," said Tyra. "I’ve been really blessed, my friend Judi Matthews set me up a Gofundme page, and there’s like $3,000 on there from people I don’t even know, and it just kind of blows my mind that there’s people who show you love like that.”
Owner of Critter Camp and Bark Park Judi Matthews says Tyra has been a friend of hers for several years, and as soon as she heard his three dogs were saved from the fire, she made sure to bring them in her shelter free of charge.
“We started this, because he lost everything," said Matthews. "Thank God his three dogs got out of the fire, and we’ve got the dogs up here at Critter Camp to help him out, so that it’s one less thing that he has to worry about, but the main reason why we wanted to help is because he’s in need.”
Matthews is also the creator of the Gofundme account for Dale, and the community has already raised almost $3,000 to help him start a new life.
“He’s such a long ways," said Matthews. "We’ve set up a funding off of Facebook, and we’re trying to get enough money to get him another home in place on the land, and we’re getting there, but we’ve only had like close to $3,000 and our goal is $20,000”
You can donate to Dale Tyra’s fundraiser here.
