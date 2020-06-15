Amarillo COVID-19 report for June 15 shows 11 new cases, 107 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 3,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 2,789 cases in Potter County and 758 in Randall County.
There are 11 new cases on the report.
There have been 43 COVID-19 related deaths in the Amarillo area.
1,610 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
There are now 1,894 active cases.
There are 319 tests pending.
There are 5,217 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 42
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 41
- Deaf Smith County: 208
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 111
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 21
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 45
- Lipscomb County: 7
- Moore County: 873
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 120
- Potter County: 2,789
- Randall County: 758
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,651 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 29
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 132
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 90
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 28
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 38
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 47
- Potter County: 1193
- Randall County: 417
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 21
- Swisher County: 16
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 83 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 36
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,006 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 975
There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 913
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 144 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 81
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 53
- Union County: 5
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
