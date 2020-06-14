Rain down the road?

We have had another hot and breezy day but we may be bringing down our temps by a few degrees for the next couple of days. The winds will drop off a little during the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the low 60s and for the afternoon the highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. The winds will also be a little less blustery for Monday but will return for Tuesday. There now appears to be a slight chance for a few thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon.