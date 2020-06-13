Amarillo COVID-19 report for Saturday, June 13, shows 2 new cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,536 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows two additional cases in the area.
There are now 2,785 cases in Potter County and 751 in Randall County.
There are a total of 1,503 recoveries and 43 deaths.
There are 1,990 active cases.
There are 338 tests pending.
There are 5,186 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 39
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 41
- Deaf Smith County: 208
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 111
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 21
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 45
- Lipscomb County: 7
- Moore County: 871
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 111
- Potter County: 2,785
- Randall County: 751
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,544 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 29
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 132
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 90
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 28
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 38
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 47
- Potter County: 1120
- Randall County: 383
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 21
- Swisher County: 16
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 83 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 36
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 983 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 968
There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 913
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 128 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 71
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 53
- Union County: 5
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
