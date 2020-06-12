WTAMU warns students of job scam making its rounds

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is warning students of a job scam making its rounds.
Scammers are sending texts that appears to be from an employer about a job offer.
The text message will say it is from an alumni who is looking for an assistant. It’ll look a lot like this:
The scam has been circulating for several months now, but hasn’t stopped.
WTAMU wants students to familiarize themselves with some of the common tactics used by scammers. Here are the common tactics to look out for:
For any student who feels victim of a scam, call the University Police Department at (806) 651-2300.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.