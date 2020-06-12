Texas voter registration ends Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to the Randall County Election Administration, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their number of registered voters has risen by 4,500 people.
“Our voter registration numbers are up 4,500 if you compare to the 2018 Primary, so there’s a lot of different factors," Randall Country Election Administrator Shannon Lackey said. "One, Randall County is growing. We have new housing additions all over the county, some people are moving in, and they’re registering to vote.”
She also says many other factors have played into the rise in registered voters including more people being at home and watching the news because of COVID-19.
“We have a lot of people that simply want to make sure they’re registered for November," Lackey said. "Political ads are starting back up again, and people are at home more, they’re watching the media, and that’s really driving a lot of the phone calls I receive.”
Lackey is concerned the pandemic will have an impact on the actual numbers of voters who go out and vote on election day, and even though there has been a large increase in residents who are requesting mail-in ballots, she wants to stress safety will the top priority at the voting polls.
“We have purchased face shields for our workers," Lackey said. "We’ve purchased masks for our voters and our workers. We purchased gloves, we purchased extra sanitation supplies for each polling location.”
Co-Executive Director of the Black Historical Cultural Center Melodie Graves stresses the importance of voting in this election and encourages all residents to get registered before Monday in order to vote in July.
“I think it’s extremely important that they get out and fill out the paperwork in order to be able to register to vote,” Graves said. "What people don’t understand is that a mere 50 years ago, that was something that people were taking for granted, you know, people were losing their lives for us to have the rights to vote, so it’s very important that people take that seriously.
Lackey also says if you participated in the Primary election this spring, you do not have to register again for the July Primary Runoff, but she still encourages everyone to go out and vote again, as the upcoming election will be the determining election for the November ballot.
