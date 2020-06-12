Quinones facing federal charges, accused of threatening to ‘off racists and MAGA people’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emmanuel Quinones was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, facing federal charges after brandishing a rifle at a Lubbock protest back on May 30.
According to the Department of Justice news release, “in view of the protesters, Mr. Quinones held the rifle at “low ready,” in firing position with the muzzle pointed toward the ground, as panic rippled through the assembled crowd. (Although Texas is an open-carry state, the Texas Penal Code makes it illegal to display a firearm in a public place “in a manner calculated to alarm.”)”
Mr. Quinones allegedly refused a Lubbock Police officer’s verbal commands to drop the rifle, and only did so when the officer drew his gun. The DOJ report says a man nearby then tackled Mr. Quinones. The report states at this time, Quinones allegedly shouted, “this is a revolution” and “President Trump must die” as he was taken into custody.
Quinones is now facing two counts of a controlled substances user or addict in possession of a firearm and two counts of interstate threatening communications.
Court documents say Quinones posted to Facebook on May 28, threatening to obtain firearms to "off racists and MAGA people."
Here are the charges detailed in court documents:
Count One: Controlled substances user or addict in possession of a firearm
From on or about a date unknown to the grand jury and continuing to or about May 30, 2020, in the Lubbock Division of the Northern District of Texas, and elsewhere, Emmanuel Quinones, defendant, knowing he was an unlawful user of, and addicted to, marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance, did knowingly possess in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce a firearm, to wit: a Smith and Wesson, Model M&P 15, .223 caliber, semi-automatic rifle, serial number TH85341.
In violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(3), 924 (a)(2).
Count Two: Controlled substances user or addict in possession of a firearm
From on or about a date unknown to the grand jury and continuing to on or about June 1, 2020, in the Lubbock Division of the Northern District of Texas, and elsewhere, Emmanuel Quinones, defendant, knowing he was an unlawful user of, and addicted to, marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance, did knowingly possess in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce a firearm, to wit: a Taurus, Model 34/7 G2, .40 Smith and Wesson caliber, semi-automatic pistol, serial number SHN04743.
In violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(3), 924 (a)(2).
Count Three: Interstate Threatening Communications
On or about May 28, 3030, in the Lubbock Division of the Northern District of Texas, and elsewhere, Emmanuel Quinones, defendant, did knowingly and willfully transmit in interstate and foreign commerce a Facebook post containing a threat to injure the person of another, that is, defendant threatened to obtain firearms to “off racists and MAGA people.”
In violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 875 (C ).
Count Four: Interstate Threatening Communications
On or about May 30, 2020, in the Lubbock Division of the Northern District of Texas, and elsewhere, Emmanuel Quinones, defendant, did knowingly and willfully transmit in interstate and foreign commerce an Instagram post containing a threat to injure the person of another, that is, defendant stated: “Agitators WILL BE SHOT.”
In violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 875 (C ).
Forfeiture Notice
Upon conviction of any offense alleged in this indictment, defendant Emmanuel Quinones shall forfeit to the United States of America any firearm and ammunition involved in or used in the knowing commission of the offense.
Quinones remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a hold for U.S. Marshals
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.