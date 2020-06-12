P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo to reopen June 15 after closing due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will reopen after a two and a half month closure due to the coronavirus.
The clinic has rescheduled nearly 1,000 surgeries due to the closure.
There will be protocols in place to protect pet owners and the P.E.T.S. team, and appointments are now required fro all services.
You can make an appointment online here or by calling (806) 680-7049.
Facial coverings are required for pet owners when communicating face-to-face with the P.E.T.S. team.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.