Man facing intoxicated manslaughter charge in Friday morning fatal wreck in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man after an early Friday morning wreck that left one person dead.
On Friday about 1:04 a.m, officers with Amarillo Police Department were called out to a crash at the intersection of Interstate 40 West and Soncy Road.
Police learned 23-year-old Luise Anchondo-Balderama was traveling northbound on Soncy in a white Dodge truck.
About that time, a 24-year-old driver in a blue Ford truck was traveling westbound on the I-40 access road.
The Dodge struck the driver side of the Ford, causing the passenger side of the Ford to hit a telephone pole.
The passenger of the Ford, 23-year-old Morgan Michael, of New Farfield, died at the scene of the wreck from her injuries.
The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anchondo-Balderama was treated for minor injuries and arrested for intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault.
He was booked into the Potter County jail.
Speed and alcohol are factors in the wreck.
APD’s Traffic investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
