Hot, Dry & Breezy Weekend Ahead

It’s looking like our ridge of high pressure is going to stick with us at least throughout the weekend, keeping most of the area dry, warm and a little windy. We’re tracking south-southwest winds at about 15-25 mph for a majority of the day and highs in the mid-90s for today as well as Saturday. There’s a chance that a wave of energy could track around the ridge, bringing small chances of some rain to the northern most portions of the area. As of right now however, rain chances are very slim, but there’s a chance for stronger wind gusts as well as lightning that could cause fires.