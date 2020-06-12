Heal the City finding new ways to serve the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal the City is finding new ways of serving the medical needs in the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Heal the City served more than 15,000 patients and provided more services for medical, optometry and behavioral health.
During the pandemic, Heal the City has focused on phone call check ins and virtual visits for uninsured community members who use its services.
The free clinic will continue to do this to lessen the patient care wait time.
Starting this month, new patients need to call the main number at (806) 231-0364 for a short interview about the care they are needing from the clinic.
If it goes to voicemail, leave a message and a worker will call back.
The nonprofit will have a volunteer physician on site each day with nurse practitioners to provide urgent care needs five days out of the week.
Patients will be given an appointment and will be spaced appropriately to avoid long wait times.
Heal the City said this new solution will help accomplish its mission better and better service patients.
