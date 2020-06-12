Applications for SNAP benefits jump as many experience job loss

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Not only are food banks seeing more people needing assistance, but social service workers are seeing a spike in people applying for SNAP.
SNAP is based on income, and since many experienced job loss or a change in income since the pandemic started, more families are able to qualify.
“We probably tripled the number of applications that we did just in April and May,” said Nellie Ramon, social services coordinator.
Those who are already enrolled in SNAP do not have to worry about the benefits expiring during the months of the pandemic.
“Anyone who has their SNAP program up for renewal, will automatically be renewed during the pandemic to keep the continuity of food flowing,” said Zack Wilson, High Plains Food Bank.
Texas has strict rules for those enrolled in SNAP to at least be looking for a job if they are an able bodied individual.
“Those have some additional requirements they have to meet, like work requirements things like that. During the pandemic they did do away with that. They waived that requirement, so those individuals would be able to get benefits as well,” said Ramon.
Going to the grocery store during the pandemic was not an option for some people.
“You could now shop online like placing a grocery order through Amazon or Walmart or having it delivered. You could do that as well,” said Wilson.
During the beginning of the pandemic, we all experienced empty shelves at our grocery stores. For those who use SNAP and EBT, they try to buy the cheapest version of an item to make their dollar stretch. Since there weren’t many options to choose from, food banks are able to step in and fill in the gaps.
“The amount of the dollar doesn’t stretch like it used to, so we see a lot that are coming to us or through our partners, the most at the middle or end of the month or at the very beginning of the month, before SNAP benefits are reloaded,” said Wilson.
For the first time, the High Plains Food Bank is also helping people sign up for HHSC such as Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Programs.
