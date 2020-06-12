Amarillo Community Market opens this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market is opening this Saturday.
This comes after the community market was only able to be open for virtual, online sales due to COVID-19.
The Amarillo Community Market is set for Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Depot, located at 401 S. Grant St.
Shoppers will be able to walk around the community market and shop for items in-person.
Chad Miller will provide music at 10:00 a.m.
Vendors will be selling jewelry, arts and crafts, produce, baked goods, beef, honey, candles and more.
The community market has free parking and is free to get in.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.