“We’re going to do what we’re sworn to do”: Black police officers balancing badge, community

“I was lost for words,” he said. “I couldn’t watch the video. Most of the time when I see stuff like that I try to watch it from start to finish but I tried watching the video three times, maybe four, and I got a minute or two in it, and just seeing the position he was in, I couldn’t watch it. I had to stop watching it. I knew right then and there, when I saw how he was positioned, I knew something bad was going to happen.”