“We’re going to do what we’re sworn to do”: Black police officers balancing badge, community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Black police officers have found themselves struggling to balance two different worlds following George Floyd’s death.
NewsChannel 10 spoke with officers who praise the people of The Panhandle for their support during this time, saying other cities aren’t so lucky.
Officer Michael Whitfield with the Amarillo Police Department comes from a family of police officers.
He said it’s something he was born into.
“We’re on this special platform where we can change people’s lives,” said Whitfield.
When he first heard the news of Floyd’s death, he knew the coming weeks would be tough.
“Unfortunately we’re in that job where one person does bad, and it’s going to make all of us look bad. It’s up to us to change that image and just keep doing the good job that we’re doing.”
Whitfield works on the north side of Amarillo in predominantly black communities.
He says they’re being more cautious right now when they go out on calls.
As far as recent protests go, he says he supports them.
“I think it’s awesome that people come together and [make] sure their voices are being heard,” he said. “It’s history, and we’re living it and seeing it firsthand.”
Over at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Victor Bradic says, in his 23 years at the department, he’s never seen anything like the reaction to Floyd’s death.
“It’s unsettling, upsetting. I feel like our country is being torn apart,” said Bradic.
He couldn’t bring himself to watch the video of the arrest that turned deadly.
“I was lost for words,” he said. “I couldn’t watch the video. Most of the time when I see stuff like that I try to watch it from start to finish but I tried watching the video three times, maybe four, and I got a minute or two in it, and just seeing the position he was in, I couldn’t watch it. I had to stop watching it. I knew right then and there, when I saw how he was positioned, I knew something bad was going to happen.”
He admits he has family and friends who have had poor experiences with police officers, and at times, he is concerned for his son’s safety.
Since the death of Floyd, he says he’s been called out for not being more vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Some people feel that in light of what’s going on right now it’s us [versus] them,” said Bradic. “You know, ‘you were black before you were blue.’ ‘Are you going to speak out, or are you going to hold the blue line?’ I was sworn to do a job, and that’s a job I’m going to do. If that means standing up for what’s right and speaking out against wrong, then that’s what I’ll do.”
At the end of the day, both hope the community will trust them to do their jobs.
“I know right here, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, if we’re called, we’re coming, and we’re going to do what we’re sworn to do,” said Bradic.
“If you take things personal in this job, you’re not going to make it long.” said Whitfield. “I just take it all for my uniform, anything they throw at me. I just know it’s because of my job and the uniform, it’s nothing against me. I just go home at the end of the day and just grateful to have another day.”
