Rain chances will continue for parts of the area for Friday. We will be tracking breezy conditions for the overnight hours as temps drop into the low 60s. Highs will climb back into the mid 90s for Friday afternoon and like on Thursday the northern parts of our area will have a chance for some more showers and storms. Once the weekend arrives the hot and dry weather will take over with mid 90s for highs and breezy conditions into next week.